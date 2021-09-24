Angelica Nicole Wade, age 28, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. She was a native of Smyrna, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Carrie Wade and her husband John Shelby; daughters, Keeley Taegan Mooneyham and Remington Ann Hayt; grandfather, James Tomlin; sisters, Courtney Shelby, Katilyn Tomlin, Sarah Shelby, and Savannah Blackburn; along with much loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Patricia and Levi Wade, Gweneth James, and Judy Tomlin.

Nicole loved swimming and dancing. She was a big jokester and loved to rap occasionally. She was the most loving child and will be greatly missed by all those who loved her. As Nicole left this earth she gave all that she could give including eight vital organs that will hopefully provide much life to those who were in need.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

