No Link Found to Man in Green Hoodie in Sebastian Rogers Disappearance

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update regarding the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Sebastian Rogers, a teenager from Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Authorities addressed recent speculation about an individual seen near the Texas Roadhouse on February 25, 2024, wearing a green hoodie. According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives interviewed this person and found no evidence connecting them to Sebastian’s disappearance.

“We understand the community’s concern and desire for answers in this case,” the department stated. They also expressed gratitude for the public’s vigilance and cooperation in the search for Sebastian, emphasizing the importance of reliable information.

The Sheriff’s Office cautioned against spreading rumors or unverified claims on social media, as misinformation can hinder investigative efforts. “The search for Sebastian Rogers remains our top priority, and we will continue to pursue all leads with the utmost diligence,” they said.

Community members with any information related to the case are asked to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email