Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 21, 2024

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of December 16-21, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake – A smooth cheesecake filling infused with white chocolate, marbled and baked with raspberry jam, then topped with a whipped cream dollop and white chocolate curls.
Cinnamon Square – It’s back! A moist, fluffy cinnamon square marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter and smothered with a light vanilla cream cheese frosting.
Cranberry White Chip – A buttery cookie containing a symphonic mix of vanilla, dried cranberries, and white chips
Snickerdoodle Cupcake – A warm cinnamon sugar cookie topped with cream cheese frosting and an extra dash of cinnamon sugar.
Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
Frozen Hot Chocolate – A rich chocolate cookie smothered in hot cocoa-flavored mousse and topped with fluffy mini marshmallows.
Pecan Chocolate Chip – A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie studded with crunchy, chopped pecans.
Holiday Confetti – A warm vanilla sugar cookie bursting with red & green holiday sprinkles.
Source: Crumbl
