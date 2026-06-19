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Home Weather 6/19/26: Clear Skies and 84.4°F, High of 84.9°F Today; Low Tonight of...

6/19/26: Clear Skies and 84.4°F, High of 84.9°F Today; Low Tonight of 70.3°F with Calm Winds and No Precipitation Expec…

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 84.4°F with a light wind from the west at 7.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 84.9°F and a low of 67.3°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 9.9 mph. There is a 14% chance of precipitation, but no rain is expected. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 70.3°F, and winds will remain mild, reaching up to 8.6 mph. The sky will remain clear overnight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Weather conditions are expected to remain stable into the night, providing comfortable temperatures and clear skies.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 89°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 85°F 67°F Overcast
Saturday 92°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Monday 82°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Tuesday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours

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