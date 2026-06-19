6/19/26: Clear Skies and 84.4°F, High of 84.9°F Today; Low Tonight of 70.3°F with Calm Winds and No Precipitation Expec…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 84.4°F with a light wind from the west at 7.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.
The forecast for today indicates a high of 84.9°F and a low of 67.3°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 9.9 mph. There is a 14% chance of precipitation, but no rain is expected. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 70.3°F, and winds will remain mild, reaching up to 8.6 mph. The sky will remain clear overnight.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Weather conditions are expected to remain stable into the night, providing comfortable temperatures and clear skies.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|85°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|92°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|82°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|80°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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