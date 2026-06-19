6/19/26: Clear Skies and 84.4°F, High of 84.9°F Today; Low Tonight of 70.3°F with Calm Winds and No Precipitation Expec…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 84.4°F with a light wind from the west at 7.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 84.9°F and a low of 67.3°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 9.9 mph. There is a 14% chance of precipitation, but no rain is expected. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 70.3°F, and winds will remain mild, reaching up to 8.6 mph. The sky will remain clear overnight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Weather conditions are expected to remain stable into the night, providing comfortable temperatures and clear skies.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 67°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 14% chance · 0 in Now 84°F · feels 89°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 85°F 67°F Overcast Saturday 92°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 82°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 83°F 63°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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