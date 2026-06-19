RCSO Payroll Officer Earns Commendation for Work Supporting New Hires

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Payroll Officer Tina Kapadia has received a commendation from Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh for her work assisting with the hiring process for more than 20 new patrol deputies and school resource officers.

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According to Human Resources Supervisor Debbie Rooker, Kapadia played a key role in coordinating the onboarding process after applicants completed interviews and background checks. Rooker said the hiring process typically takes about 30 days and that Kapadia handled those duties while continuing her regular responsibilities in human resources and timekeeping.

“Her hard work, dedication and attitude have made a significant impact on the employees she assists daily,” Rooker said. “She works hard to ensure each task is completed thoroughly and quickly to ensure all employees are provided with timely and efficient service.”

Sheriff Fitzhugh recognized Kapadia’s efforts with a commendation for her contributions to the department’s hiring process and support of new employees.

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