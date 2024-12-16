Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for December 15 through December 21

City Construction Projects for December 15 through December 21

Minor St Utility Crossing Installation Work (between Carver St and Bilbro Ave)

Expected Road Closure: Moday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing utility lines across S Bilbro Ave between Sunrise Ave and Minor St. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Butler Dr Storm Drain Installation Work (1/2 mile north of Joe B Jackson)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday (12/9) through Friday (12/20): City contractor will be installing storm line along Butler Dr ½ mile north of Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Joe B Jackson Pkwy Turn Lane Installation Project at Butler Dr

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Wednesday: City contractor will be installing right turn lane at Joe B Jackson Pkwy and new Butler Dr. Traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one lane westbound on Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. W Northfield Blvd between Heritage Park Dr and MTCS Dr

2. River Rock Blvd, Cason Ln, Rideout Ln, Brandies Cir

3. Saddlebrook Dr, Clubride Ct, Peacock Ave and Kevin Dr

4. Sulphur Spring Rd, Corner Ct, Ravenwood Dr, Independence Way and Liberty Dr

5. Perlino Dr

6. Winthrone Ct, Saddlebrook Dr, Freedom Ct, Federal Ct, Haynes Haven

7. Stonetrace Dr, Stonehedge Dr, Tidesridge Cv, Shady Grove Dr, Waywood Dr, Woodline Ct, Cason Ct

8. Windemere Dr, Amberwood Cir, Tiffany Ct, Wisp Ct, Barclay Ct, Coventry Ln, Maybrook Ct, Burgess St, Burlington Ct

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. Near Overall St and Ordway St, King Hwy & W Main St

2. Bridge Ave between New Salem Hwy and Power Ave

3. W Northfield Blvd between MTCS Dr and Sulphur Springs Rd

4. New Salem Hwy and Bridge Ave

5. Rucker Ln between Confederate Rd and Higdon Dr

6. Butler Dr just west of General Mills Way (utility pole replacement – 12/16)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Berkshire Subdivision (sidewalk repair and storm drain work)

2. Old Salem Rd at Constantine St (box culvert installation work) – Old Salem Rd closed to through traffic with appropriate detours (12/4/25 – 1/6/26)

3. Satinwood Dr (drainage work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving activities.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and I-231.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB to move barrier wall.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 am -3 pm (excluding holiday restrictions): There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

