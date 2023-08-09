New Titans Stadium Video and Website Released



The Tennessee Titans released a video of its new stadium, and also a new website dedicated to information about the stadium. The website is at www.TitansNewStadium.com.

Beginning Aug. 15, 2023 people interested in purchasing in the new stadium can join the Titans New Stadium Waitlist, which will secure their spot in line when PSLs go on sale.

To join the waitlist, they will be able to review various categories of seating and place a deposit on the seating type they are most interested in. The deposit will be directly applied to their future purchase, or refunded should they choose not to purchase.

Current PSL holders do not need to join the waitlist, as their priority is already secured through their loyalty.

More information and FAQs can be found at: www.TitansNewStadium.com/FAQ.