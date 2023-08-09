Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Chief Names Command Staff

Newly appointed Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark McCluskey names Jamie Bigelow, Tim Swann, and Brian Lowe to his Command Staff filling recent vacancies.

“As fire chief, I am proud to announce the appointment of three exceptional leaders to my upper command staff,” McCluskey said. “Together, they bring decades of experience, unwavering dedication, and a commitment to excellence that will help steer our department towards a better, stronger future.”

Bigelow has been promoted to Deputy Fire Chief, replacing Roger Toombs who recently retired. Bigelow, a 26-year veteran of MFRD, started his career with the department as a firefighter in 1997. Bigelow received previous promotions to Engineer, Captain, and Battalion Chief. He attended the National Fire Academy in 2017 and in 2023. He holds numerous Fire, Rescue, and Special Operations certifications as well as several Pro-Board certifications. He is an Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Commonwealth Society Alumni member, and a member of the Coordinating Committee for the Middle Tennessee All-Hazards Incident Management Team.

Swann has been promoted to Assistant Chief of Operations, a position he held as an interim role since July 2022. Swann began his career with MPD in 1990 as a firefighter. He has served as a Driver, Captain, and Battalion Chief. Swann, a 33-year veteran of the department, is a member of the Communications Committee for the digital radio and tower infrastructure that the department now uses. He was a member of the Police/Fire training facility Committee that designed the proposed facility on Central Valley Road. He was also the lead grant writer for the 2007 AFG (Assistant to Firefighters) grant where MFRD was awarded $387,000 to purchase new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus for the Engine Companies.

Lowe has been named as the Fire Marshal for the City of Murfreesboro replacing Carl Peas. Lowe joined MFRD as a firefighter in 2001. He’s a 27-year veteran of the fire service, and was promoted to Engineer in 2005, Captain Inspector in 2007, Battalion Chief in 2018, then Assistant Chief over the Training Division in 2019. As training chief, he directed the development to many in-house training curriculums, including the MFRD recruit academy. Fire Marshal Lowe is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer (EFO) program. He is recognized by the Centers of Public Service Excellence as a Chief Fire Officer (CFO). He also a member of the Middle Tennessee All Hazards Incident Management Team. In addition to his fire and emergency management activities, he is a member of the Fire Advisory Board at Volunteer State Community College.

The new appointments became effective immediately.