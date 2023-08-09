Sounds Hold Off Indianapolis in 9-8 Victory

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite leading by eight runs through five innings, the Nashville Sounds (57-50, 17-16) just managed to hold on for a 9-8 victory over the Indianapolis Indians (50-57, 17-16) at Victory Field on Tuesday night.

Nashville and Indianapolis continue their six-game series Wednesday night at Victory Field. Left-hander Eric Lauer (1-1, 8.31) is scheduled to make his first start for Nashville since June 11 on Wednesday. He’ll face Indianapolis’ Roansy Contreras (0-0, 0.00), who will make his first start at Triple-A in 2023. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT in Indiana.

Post-Game Notes

Patrick Dorrian had a career night, setting new personal highs in hits and RBI. He finished a hit, home run and three RBI short of tying the Sounds franchise single-game records. Over his past 14 games (since July 21), Dorrian is batting .365 (19-for-52) with seven home runs, 19 RBI, 11 runs, a .459 on-base percentage and 1.344 OPS. Dorrian now leads Nashville with 18 home runs, passing Keston Hiura’s mark of 17 blasts.

Rowdy Tellez finished 1-for-4 with a single and a run in his first game on MLB rehab assignment. Tellez has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation and ring finger injury.

