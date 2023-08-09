WEATHER ALERT 8-9-10-2023 Severe Storms, Gusty Winds, Possible Flooding

Ok, here is what we know at this moment for the next 24 or so hours… It’s going to be bumpy.

According to the NWS most of our readership is in a Level 2 or 3 for severe storms, tornadoes are not out of the possibility.

These will come in rounds, probably later this afternoon, later tonight ( because it’s Middle Tennessee and no night is complete without one round of severe storms around bedtime) and again tomorrow before this blows out.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar, watches, and warnings find your county here

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 73. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.