MTSU Edges Missouri State 90-87 in Double Overtime Thriller

January 17, 2026 – MTSU survived a double overtime battle against Missouri State, prevailing 90-87 at Murphy Center in front of 4,482 fans. The Blue Raiders improved to 11-7 overall and 5-2 in Conference USA play, while the Bears fell to 10-8 and 4-3 in conference action.

Game Summary

The contest featured 12 ties and 12 lead changes. MTSU led 38-36 at halftime, but regulation ended tied at 68-68 after Michael Osei-Bonsu’s free throws with 35 seconds left. The first overtime ended 78-78 when Keith Palek III answered Kamari Lands’ go-ahead three-pointer with one of his own at 1:08.

MTSU took control in the second overtime. Jahvin Carter’s three-point play gave the Blue Raiders an 81-78 lead, and after Missouri State tied it, Torey Alston’s free throws put MTSU ahead for good. Lands hit a crucial three-pointer at 1:34 to extend the lead to 88-84, and Carter sealed it with two free throws in the final seconds.

Top Scorers

Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Torey Alston MTSU 22 9 3 Kamari Lands MTSU 21 3 1 Keith Palek III Missouri State 20 8 7 Michael Osei-Bonsu Missouri State 20 6 1

Statistical Breakdown

MTSU shot 52.7% from the field compared to Missouri State’s 43.5%. The Blue Raiders connected on 50.0% of their three-point attempts (14-of-28), while Missouri State shot 44.0% from deep (11-of-25). MTSU’s free throw advantage (18-of-23, 78.3%) proved decisive over Missouri State’s 16-of-26 (61.5%).

Chris Loofe added 10 rebounds and five assists for MTSU, while Alec Oglesby and Sean Smith each scored 11 points. Kobi Williams contributed 19 points for Missouri State, and Zaxton King added 11 off the bench.

