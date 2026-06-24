Tennessee Baseball Set to Play in 2027 Jax College Baseball Classic

Tennessee baseball will compete in the Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic during the second weekend of the 2027 college baseball season, Feb. 26-28, at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida. The event is hosted in partnership by Peak Events and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

What Is the Live Like Lou Foundation

The Live Like Lou Foundation serves as the title sponsor of the Jax Classic for the second consecutive year. Founded in 2012, the organization supports families affected by ALS, funds research toward treatments and a cure, and honors the legacy of Lou Gehrig.

Tennessee’s History in Florida Non-Conference Play

This marks the Volunteers’ first appearance in the Jax Classic and only their second time playing in Florida during non-conference play since 2019, when they went 3-0 in the Cox Diamond Invitational in Pensacola. Previous Jax Classic champions include LSU (2026), Alabama (2025) and Virginia (2024), with the event now entering its fourth year.

The 2027 Jax Classic Field

Tennessee will be joined by Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Illinois in a three-game round robin format.

Cincinnati finished 38-22 in 2026, tied for sixth in the Big 12, and made their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance after the Starkville Regional

Georgia Tech earned the No. 2 national seed in 2026, won the ACC regular season and tournament titles, and finished 50-11 before being upset in their home regional by eventual national champion Oklahoma

Illinois posted a 28-27 record in 2026, its third consecutive winning season, finishing ninth in the Big Ten

Tennessee’s 2026 Season and Coaching Outlook

The Volunteers are coming off their seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance and their first under head coach Josh Elander, who enters his second season leading the program in 2027. Elander became the first head coach in Tennessee history to reach the NCAA Tournament in his debut season and the only first-year Vols skipper to win 30-plus games, finishing 38-22 in 2025-26.

Tickets and Travel for the 2027 Jax Classic

The complete schedule for the 2027 Jax College Baseball Classic will be announced soon. Fans can sign up now for pre-sale ticket access at www.peak.events. Travel packages and broadcast details will follow at a later date.

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