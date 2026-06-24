Edward Delano Bradford was born on December 9th, 1936 in Nashville, Tennessee and passed away on June 20th, 2026 in Bryant, Arkansas, at the age of 89.

Ed grew up in Nashville and attended Vanderbilt University, where he played football, later graduating from the University of Tennessee. His first job was working for Western Union delivering telegrams on his motorcycle.

For most of his career, Ed worked at Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC) in Tullahoma as a computer engineer, where he designed the wind tunnel software used to test jet engines. Ed also proudly served as a Staff Sergeant in the Air National Guard, working on aircraft communications systems.

A “jack of many trades”, Ed was a lifelong learner who loved immersing himself in countless hobbies and interests. Over the years, these ranged from farming and hunting to chess, ham radio, motorcycles, shooting, archery, and karaoke. He taught electronics, built barns, restored tractors, crafted leather goods, owned a horse tack shop and even became a licensed taxidermist. As a farmer, Ed raised everything from chickens, ducks, rabbits and goats to sheep, pigs, cattle, and bees. He also broke and trained horses and mules, using his mule to plow the family garden plot and later riding his horses in local parades.

Ed was also a man of service. He acted as a mentor to young men who had lost their fathers, and he learned sign language so that he could interpret for deaf members of his church.

Later in life, Ed became passionate about shooting and reloading his own ammunition, selling reloading supplies on ebay and eventually opening a gun shop on his Viola property. Ed was also an avid member of the Single Action Shooting Society, where he competed in shooting competitions dressed as a cowboy in period costume. However, his favorite passion was raising, breeding and training border collies. An accomplished dog handler, Ed competed in regional and national sheep dog trials, provided mentorship and training to other dog owners, gave herding demonstrations at local fairs and festivals, and was even featured on the PBS show Tennessee Crossroads.

Ed is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Henry Bradford; his mother, Frances Bradford Brown; his stepfather, Leslie Brown; his brother, Joe Bradford; his sister, Marie Bradford Clark; his first wife, Barbara Bradford; and his second wife, Linda Bradford.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Fuqua (Gerald); his sister in law, Linda Bradford; his son, Les Bradford (Dottie); his daughter, Cat Bradford (Laura); and his grandson, Daniel Bradford; as well as four stepchildren, and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 27, 2026, in the McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Viola Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel.

McMinnville Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. 931-473-6606. www.mcminnvillefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by McMinnville Funeral Home.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email