SRO Albouhamed Earns NAACP Jerry Anderson Hero Award

An SRO who saved an upset student from jumping over a school railing received the Jerry Anderson Hero Award Saturday from the Murfreesboro Branch of the NAACP.

SRO Ali Albouhamed received the award during the annual MLK Jr. Breakfast at MTSU. NAACP created the honor in Anderson’s memory in 1990.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said, “I am extremely proud SRO Albouhamed prevented a tragedy and exemplified the dedication to serving our citizens of Rutherford County and exemplified all of our men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and the good work they do every day.”

Anderson was an NFL football player for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Murfreesboro. He lost his life when saving two boys from drowning May 27, 1989 from the flooded Stones River off Warrior Drive in Murfreesboro.

Albouhamed was recognized for saving a student in November at Stewarts Creek High School.

SRO Sgt. Shawn Jones said Albouhamed responded to a call of the student who threatened to jump over the balcony. He attempted to stop her but before he reached her, she lunged toward the railing and tried to climb over it.

SRO Albouhamed acted quickly and restrained her to keep her from crossing over the railing, Jones said.

After fellow SRO Aquarius Phillips arrived, the student again attempted to reach the rail and the SROs restrained her.

Albouhamed stopped the danger to the student and kept her safe during these critical moments, Jones said.

