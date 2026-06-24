Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop Opens Today With Food, Music and a Week of Celebrations

Dolly'sTennessean Travel Shop is set to open today, on June 24th, where you can grab a cup of ambition, sample food, and listen to live music.

Located at Exit 22 off I-65 in Cornersville, TN, the festivities will begin on Wednesday, June 24th. See a list of events to attend below. More Entertainment News

GRAND OPENING — WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

From 2:30 PM – 8:00 PM, guests are invited to celebrate with:

Food sampling from DLY BBQ, including new and returning favorites from the restaurant

Samples of Cup of Ambition, Dolly’s new coffee brand, launched in partnership with Community Coffee, available throughout the afternoon

Live music on the main stage featuring Alison Nichols, Taylor Ocano, Lovella, and local acoustic duo Songbird

Giveaways throughout the afternoon celebrating Grand Opening, while supplies last

RSVP for the Grand Opening event here to stay in the loop with updates and reminders.

GRAND OPENING WEEK — JUNE 25 THROUGH JULY 2

Every day through July 2, Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop will be serving up live music on the main stage, giveaways, and surprises we’ll be rolling out all week long.

Thursday, June 25: Introducing Dollyoke – Grab the mic for a special night of Dolly’s hits, country favorites, and songs of the road

Friday, June 26: Live music from TNT Acoustic (5 pm -8 pm) and Mike Ponder Band on the Upstairs Patio (9 pm- 12 a.m)

Saturday, June 27: Live music from Brad & Eric (5 pm-8 pm) and Southern Harmony on the Upstairs Patio (9 pm- 12 a.m)

Sunday, June 28: Live music from Audrey See (2 pm-5 pm) and Scotty Freel (5 pm-8 pm)

Monday, June 29: Live music from Dalton Lee (2 pm-5 pm) and Tim Cannon (5 pm- 8 pm)

Tuesday, June 30 Live music from The Berrys (2 pm-5 pm) and Alison Nichols (5 pm-8 pm)

Wednesday, July 1: Live music from Thomas Heath (2 pm-5 pm) and Taylor Ocano (5 pm-8 pm)

Thursday, July 2: Live music from Taylor Teasley (2pm-5pm) and Rebecca Lee Daniels (5 pm-8 pm)

GRAND FINALE — FRIDAY, JULY 3

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop will close out Grand Opening Week with a full-scale community celebration on Friday, July 3, starting at 5 pm, and is a Cornersville tradition. The evening will feature live music from Escape Band, a cornhole competition, bounce houses, raffle prizes, a food truck, ice cream, and a fireworks display, bringing together locals and travelers alike for a send-off into the 4th of July holiday. Come early. Stay late. The fireworks start when the sun goes down.

Dolly Parton will not be in attendance for Grand Opening events. Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop is located at 3686 Pulaski Hwy, Cornersville, TN 37047, at Exit 22 off I-65 — approximately one hour south of Nashville and one hour northwest of Huntsville.

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