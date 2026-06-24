Murfreesboro Family Displaced Following Early Morning House Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a structure fire shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning and found heavy flames burning on the exterior of a home and spreading into the attic.

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Firefighters quickly launched an aggressive attack on the fire while simultaneously conducting a search of the residence. Authorities did not specify what street the home was located on.

According to MFRD, the fire was extinguished and no occupants were found inside the home. Residents, including several small children, had safely evacuated before emergency crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office.

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