Middle Tennessee Weather 8-14-17-2025 Hot

Expect Multiple Heat Warnings as Heat Index values creep back up

Rains move out. Scattered pop-ups are still possible.

Heat remains for a while. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Friday Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

