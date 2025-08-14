Middle Tennessee Weather 8-14-17-2025 Hot

- Expect Multiple Heat Warnings as Heat Index values creep back up
- Rains move out. Scattered pop-ups are still possible.
- Heat remains for a while.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Friday
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!