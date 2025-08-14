Mexican Restaurant in Smyrna Scores 68 in Latest Health Inspection

Taqueria Azteca at 350 S. Lowry Street in Smyrna received a health inspection score of 68 this week after state inspectors found roaches, contaminated food, and broken equipment throughout the kitchen. More Health Inspections Here!

The August 13 inspection turned up 12 violations and forced health officials to throw out 25 pounds of food. Inspectors found potatoes sitting under a leaky cooler fan with water dripping on them, and rice that hadn’t been dated – the manager said it might have been cooked last weekend.

“Numerous live roaches” were crawling around the dish-washing area, according to the report. The main dishwasher wasn’t working, and the staff didn’t know how to properly set up the backup sink system. Only one faucet worked in the three-compartment sink.

Other problems included an employee’s drink sitting directly on a food cutting board, no paper towels at hand-washing stations, flour bags stored on the floor, and dirt buildup throughout the kitchen.

This wasn’t the first time some of these issues came up – the missing paper towels were a repeat violation, so the restaurant will get a warning letter.

The health department is requiring a follow-up inspection within 10 days to make sure everything gets fixed. If you have concerns about food safety at any restaurant, you can call the state hotline at 800-293-8228.

Read full inspection here!

