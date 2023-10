Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s! Starting Oct. 17, 2023, fans can get in the Halloween spirit at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide with four new Halloween Happy Meal® designs, including: Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire (launching for the first time since the OG purple Boo Bucket).

They’ll be gone faster than you can say “boo,” so head to your local McDonald’s to get a festive pail while supplies last.

