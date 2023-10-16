Top 5 Stories From Oct 16, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from October 16, 2023.

1Frightfully Terrifying Haunted Attractions in Middle Tennessee

Are you ready for the woods? Photo from Miller\’s Thrillers Facebook.

Here are 11 haunted attractions that are sure to give a rousing Halloween fright. They are all open through the end of October. Read More.

2MTSU Football Staffer Charged with Indecent Exposure, Resisting Arrest

nic-woodley
Photo from goblueraiders.com

 

Nic Woodley, the director of player personnel for the MTSU football team, has been charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest, reports WSMV. Read more.

 

3Cinnaholic to Open in Murfreesboro This Fall

Photos from Cinnaholic Facebook.

This fall, Nick and Nikki Nee will be opening a new Cinnaholic franchise in The Avenue Murfreesboro at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 780 near Ulta Beauty. Read more.

4Dunkin’ Launches First Ever Halloween Inflatable Décor, Inspired By Its Spider Donut

dunkin halloween donut inflatable

This October at Dunkin’, something wickedly sweet this way comes. Read More.

5Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through October 21, 2023

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through October 21, 2023

 

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of October 16-21, 2023. Find a location near you right hereRead more.

