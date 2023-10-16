Frightfully Terrifying Haunted Attractions in Middle Tennessee

While spooky attractions began to gain popularity with the opening of Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in the 1880s with its Chamber of Horrors, according to history.com, the first place that had dim lights and disembodied wailing was opened in 1919 by a British amusement rid manufacturer.

Early haunted houses were often created by neighborhoods to amuse the local kids, then they became fundraisers for community non-profits. It was not until the opening of Disney’s Haunted Mansion in 1969 that anyone thought of them becoming a for-profit venture. Now they are part of the Halloween industry that brings in more than $12 billion per year.

Here are 11 haunted attractions that are sure to give a rousing Halloween fright. They are all open through the end of October.

1. Miller’s Thrillers

1431 Carter’s Creek Pike

Columbia, Tennessee

Fridays and Saturdays through October 28, and October 31

https://www.millersthrillers.net/

A longtime favorite, it offers a haunted woods, zombie hayrides, game area and a bonfire. Tickets start at $15.

2. Nashville Nightmare

1016 Madison Square

Madison, Tennessee

Wednesday through Sunday Halloween, as well as the Monday before.

https://nashvillenightmare.com/

One of the premier haunted houses in Middle Tennessee. Multiple experiences and two hidden bars for those over 21. Tickets start at $29.99.

3. Bloody Acres Haunted Woods

318 Big Station Camp Boulevard

Gallatin, Tennessee

Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the end of October

https://www.facebook.com/BloodyAcresHauntedWoods/

Seventeen acres of horror with 23 different scenes with multiple rooms to make your nightmares real. They get up close and personal. Tickets start at $20. Cash only.

4. Tunnel of Terror at Camel Express Car Wash

379 Rockland Road

Hendersonville, Tennessee

October 19 through 21 and October 26 through 29

More Information

An intense experience in a confined space with strobes, creepy noises, live actors and more.

5. Slaughterhouse

3455 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, Tennessee

Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Halloween, including the Monday before

http://www.fullmoonslaughterhouse.com/

Established in 1986, this is the longest running horror experience in Middle Tennessee. It is housed in an old theater complex. Tickets start at $ 30.

6. Deadland Haunted Woods

2040 Lebanon Road

Lebanon, Tennessee

Fridays and Saturdays through October 28 and Halloween

https://deadlandwoods.com/

Three different attractions at one location. Tickets start at $15, and there is a pass to do all three set at $40.

7. Raven’s Hollow Haunted Woods

563 East Main Street

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween, including October 30 and 31

https://deadlandwoods.com/

Animatronic tableaus sure to haunt. One of the few attractions that will not scare children because no one jumps out at you. Adults are $18 and children $8.

8. Beast House

3976 Dickerson Pike

Nashville, Tennessee

Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween, as well as October 22, 29 and 31.

A money back guarantee frightening horror attraction. From $29.99 per person.

9. Devil’s Dungeon

510 Davidson Street

Nashville, Tennessee

Thursday through Sunday until Halloween, including Halloween night.

https://slashvillehaunts.com/

Devil’s Dungeon has been a Halloween attraction since 2000. Tickets start at $25.

10. Twisted Nightmares Haunted House

3908 U.S. 41

Pelham, Tennessee

Friday and Saturday nights.

More Information

A fundraiser for the Pehlam Valley Fire and Rescue, tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children.

11. Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods

2311 Joe Brown Road

Spring Hill, Tennessee

Friday and Saturday through October 31, and Halloween.

https://www.creepyhollowwoods.com/

Three attractions, a zombie maze and more. Tickets are $35 for all three attractions.