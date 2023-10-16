OBITUARY: Daniel Joe Greer

Daniel Joe Greer, age 85 of Smyrna, Tennessee formerly of Eddyville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Stonecrest Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Joe was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and was preceded in death by his father Innis Greer, and mother Betty P Hollars.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Faye Greer (Petty); his brother, James Greer and his wife Reba; his children, Daryl Greer and wife Edie, and Betty Cantrell (Greer) and husband David; grandchildren, Nathan Cantrell and his wife Alyson, and Kylie Greer, along with a great-grandchild, Rosalyn Cantrell.

Joe enlisted in the Air Force not long after graduating high school in 1957 and served in the USAF and Air Reserves until 1963. Following his honorable discharge, he worked as a clerk typist for the VA in Nashville, before going to work for the Corps of Engineers.

Joe worked his way from a clerk in the Corps to Electrical Superintendent over the power plant at Barkley Dam in Kentucky when he retired in 1995. While working for the Corps, Joe joined the US Army Reserves, where he was a drill instructor and tank commander. Joe retired from the Army Reserves after 20 cumulative years of service to his country.

Following retirement, he traveled with his wife Peggy, and was able to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

From Nathan:

Pawpaw was my hero, and I cannot express how lucky I am to have spent so much time around such an amazing man. He was the absolute best grandfather I could have ever hoped for, and words cannot express how much I will miss him. I strive every day to live up to the man that he was, and I hope I will do him proud.

A graveside with military honors will be held at 11:00 am Monday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels.

