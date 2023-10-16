OBITUARY: Agnes Marie Hobson

Agnes Marie Hobson, age 88, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hobson; parents, Ila Douglass and Annie Page; brothers, George Page, Douglass Page; and sister, Leola Page Fouts.

She is survived by her stepson, Philip Hobson; grandchildren, Rachel Hobson and Matthew Hobson; nieces, Colleen Lumpkin and Deborah Coburn; nephews, Duane Fouts, Tim Fouts, and Gary Fouts; great nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

Agnes was a long-time member of the Church of Christ. She was an Air Force veteran and served as a Captain during the Vietnam War. She was a nurse for over 30 years. In 1977, she married her husband, Fred and together they were able to travel the world until settling down in Smyrna, TN. Agnes was an intelligent, witty, kind, and nurturing friend to all.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Wilson County Memorial Park at 3:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

