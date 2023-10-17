OBITUARY: Owen Mark Evetts

Mister Owen Mark Evetts, age 3 months, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023. He was born in Smyrna, TN to Hayden Evetts and Brittany Moore.

Owen is survived by his parents, Hayden Evetts and Brittany Moore; sister, Ellie Evetts; grandparents, Ashley Evetts, Shawn Ashcraft, Michelle Brueggman, Raymond Moore, Brandon Evetts, and Rosa Kalchuk; great-grandparents, Mark and Pam Evetts, Steve Duke, Willard and Cindy Sasnett, Michael Brueggman, and Frank Payne; great-great-grandparents, Raymond and Shirley Gates; and aunts and uncles, Caleb Evetts, Ethan Evetts, Cade Ashcraft, Jake Ashcraft, Rachel Moore, Katie Moore, Amber Moore, and Lucas Moore.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 1:15 pm at Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

