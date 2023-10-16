Cinnaholic to Open in Murfreesboro This Fall

This fall, Nick and Nikki Nee will be opening a new Cinnaholic franchise in The Avenue Murfreesboro at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 780 near Ulta Beauty. Cinnaholic is a unique bakery in that all of their products are made of the finest 100% vegan, dairy-free, lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free cinnamon rolls.

“Our work is a craft of love, passion and dedication,” says their website, “and our mission is to solve everyone’s dessert cravings while supporting animal welfare and sustainable food practices.”

Cinnaholic offers more than 20 unique flavors of cinnamon rolls. Best-selling flavors include Cookie Monster, Campfire S’mores, Caramel Apple Pie, and their classic Old Skool Roll. For the fall season, they bring back their pumpkin cookies and pumpkin bread, which they can serve with maple frosting, pecans and caramel sauce. Also during the fall, they feature Cinnamon Toasty Crunch and Pumpkin Cheesecake cinnamon rolls, and Wreath Cakes.

The bakery also makes brownies, assorted cookies, cookie cakes, Cinnacakes, bite-sized cinnamon rolls, blueberry bread, cookie dough tubs and more. All sweet treats can be smothered in more than 20 different frosting flavors and additional decadent toppings.

It all started with a small bakery in Berkley, California in July 2010. It became so popular that there were lines around the block and down the street. In 2014, their popularity brought them to the attention of the producers of Shark Tank. Founders Shannon and Florian Radke decided they wanted to go ahead and pitch growth plans, so they went on the show. Although Robert Herjavec from the show made an investment offer, the Radkes declined and chose to franchise on their own.

Currently, there are more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. The company plans to open 30 additional locations around the country in 2023. The Murfreesboro location will be the fourth in the state of Tennessee.