Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through October 21, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of October 16-21, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Molten Lava – A scrumptious dark chocolate cookie oozing with hot fudge and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Cookie Dough – A brown sugar cookie topped with cookie dough buttercream and chunks of cookie dough pieces.

Chocolate Pistachio Pie – A chocolate cookie swooped with a smooth pistachio filling, whipped cream, and a sprinkle of chopped pistachios.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip – A lip-smacking chocolate cookie packed with melty peanut butter chips.

Cake Batter – A trifecta of cake batter goodness including a swirl of cake batter cream cheese frosting and mini cookie cake batter balls.