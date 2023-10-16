Penalties Cost Preds in 3-2 Loss to Bruins



October 14, 2023 – The Nashville Predators lost a special teams battle and fell to the Boston Bruins, 3-2, on Saturday at TD Garden.

Boston was the more penalized team – racking up 14 PIM compared to Nashville’s 10 – but the Predators’ penalties proved more costly as they led to all three Bruins goals.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Sissons Strikes First: Sissons got the Preds on the board first for the second straight game. He scored a shorthanded tally in the second period of Tuesday’s game against Seattle to give the Predators a 1-0 lead en route to a 3-0 win over the Kraken. With two goals vs. Boston, Sissons is Nashville’s leading goal scorer this season with three goals in the team’s first three games.

Juice Man: Saros stopped 19 shots at even strength in the loss. He has only allowed one goal at 5-on-5 through three games this season.

The Predators return home to host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Source: Nashville Predators – Emma Lingan

