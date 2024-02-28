Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers Coming to Mockingbird Theater in Franklin, TN

Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers will be playing the Mockingbird Theater at The Factory at Franklin on March 15, 2024. The Night is part of a series called “BlueGrass at the Bird”, a quarterly Bluegrass/Jamgrass/Folkgrass show hosted by Tennessee WoodPile who will kick off the night with a set and then turn it over to Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers.

Larry Sparks is a bluegrass legend, a member of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and has won multiple IBMA’s including Male Vocalist of the year. At a young age, he played for and toured with the Stanley Brothers.

Tennessee WoodPile is a band comprised of members from Franklin, TN who share a love for music and a desire to bring good music to people. They routinely play in the Nashville area at pubs, breweries, private corporate events and private parties.

The story of how these members came together is incredible. They are five fathers who have raised their family in Franklin. Tennessee WoodPile consists of Glenn Grove on Mandolin, Zane Bell on Banjo, Brunswick Lowe on Upright Bass, Buzz Chambers on Fiddle and John Craig on Guitar/Vocals. Up to date information can be found for Tennessee WoodPile is available on Instagram/TikTok/Facebook.

Mockingbird Theater is an intimate Theater-style seating venue with great sound and an old factory brick ambiance. There is limited seating but has been the home to many incredible acts over the years including Sierra Ferrell, Shawn Camp and local legends like Webb Wilder.

Don’t miss the 4th installment of “BlueGrass at the Bird”. The show begins at 6:45 pm; get your tickets at MockingbirdTheater.com.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin.