Tennessee State Athletics to Release 2024 Hall of Fame Class

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State athletic department has unveiled its 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame Class. The class includes 25 inductees representing 12 different sports. The inductees will be honored during a ceremony at the Grand Hyatt on April 12, 2024. Fans can click here to purchase tickets to the event, buy a table, or sponsor a table.

This marks the first HOF ceremony since 10 were inducted in 2010.

Class of 2024

Carolyn Aldridge • Women’s Basketball • 1992-1995

Carolyn Aldridge played for the Lady Tigers for three seasons from 1922-95. During the 1993-94 season, she scored a record-setting 51 points to help the Lady Tigers knock off Wake Forest, 73-54. Aldridge, who led TSU in scoring with 22.7 ppg as a senior, holds the TSU record for most points scored in a single game as well as the Ohio Valley Conference record for the same feat.

She helped lead the Lady Tigers to back-to-back OVC Tournament Championships in 1994 and 1995 as well as two NCAA tournament appearances. She was named to the All-OVC First Team three times and is TSU’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,662 career points.

She has the most 30+ point games in TSU history with a total of 10 and ranks in the top 10 in six career categories: Scoring (2nd), Field goals attempted (2nd), field goals made (4th), three-point field goal percentage (2nd), assists (5th) and steals (4th). The TSU great also holds the record for most points scored in a single season after putting up 657 during the 1994-95 campaign.

Antionette Armstrong • Softball • 2001-02

Antionette A. Armstrong was a two-Year softball player at TSU. She was named OVC All Conference-1st team (2001), and was nationally ranked by NCCA with a batting average of .398 (28TH) and with triples 8 (2nd). She was the Team MVP in 2001, and a Co-Captain 2002.

In 2003, Armstrong made TSU and OVC history, becoming the first softball player to participate in the Women’s Professional Softball League as she played for the Akron Racers. She was a TSU volunteer softball coach from 2003-2006. Leads school records: Single Season Records-Batting Average, Triples, and Runs scored & University Career Records – Batting Average, Triples, Slugging Percentage and On Base Percentage. Prior to arriving at TSU, Armstrong played softball at Columbia State Community where she achieved TICCAA ALL Conference- 1ST Team 2000 and Western division TICCAA-1st team.

