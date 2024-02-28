Zaxby’s Offers BOGO Free Big Zax Snak Meal for Nashville SC Home Games

February 23, 2024 – Zaxby’s enters its third year of partnership with Nashville SC. This year, the partnership has evolved to drive even more excitement for Nashville SC fans! On home gamedays, Zaxby’s will be offering a BOGO Free Big Zax Snak Meal with promo code NSCZAX24. This offer will be available online only all season long at participating stores!
To redeem this exclusive offer, Nashville SC fans must enter code NSCZAX24 when they order online to receive the BOGO Free Big Zax Snak Meal. Fans who have entered the code will automatically receive the offer on all following home gamedays! Offer code only valid online on home gamedays at participating locations.*
*This offer is for one (1) Free Big Zax Snak Meal with purchase of a Big Zax Snak Meal reward and is valid for online orders today only. How To Redeem Online: You must be logged into your account either on the Zaxby’s app or Zaxbys.com. Once in your account, add 2 Big Zax Snaks both with Regular Fries & a Small Drink, and then apply the Buy One, Get One Big Zax Snak Reward where shown. The amount of one (1) Big Zax Snak Meal will be deducted when you complete your online checkout. For All Orders: Offer is unique to Zax Rewardz account and redeemable 1 time for one (1) Free Big Zax Snak Meal with purchase of one (1) Big Zax Snak Meal. Valid only at participating Zaxby’s locations. For a list of participating locations, visit https://www.zaxbys.com/news-media/Zaxbys-continues-Nashville-SC-partnership. Redemption is subject to availability. You must place, complete, and pick up your order before the reward expires. May not be combined with other offers, coupons, or discounts. Not transferable. No doubling. No duplication. No substitutions for other menu items. Additional restrictions may apply; see the Zax Rewardz Terms and Conditions in your account on the Zaxby’s app for details.
Below is a list of all participating locations:
- 1900 N. JACKSON STREET TULLAHOMA TN 37388
- 995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD SMYRNA TN 37167
- 4002 FORT CAMPBELL BLVD. HOPKINSVILLE KY 42240
- 118 NORTH ANDERSON LANE HENDERSONVILLE TN 37075
- 5228 NOLENSVILLE PIKE NASHVILLE TN 37211
- 4115 LEBANON PIKE HERMITAGE TN 37076
- 2678 SOUTH CHURCH STREET MURFREESBORO TN 37127
- 905 OLD FORT PKWY MURFREESBORO TN 37129
- 1221 FORTRESS BLVD. MURFREESBORO TN 37129
- 2890 S. RUTHERFORD BLVD. MURFREESBORO TN 37130
- 1201 MURFREESBORO ROAD FRANKLIN TN 37067
- 471 OLD HICKORY BLVD BRENTWOOD TN 37027
- 2228 GALLATIN PIKE NORTH MADISON TN 37115
- 2909 DECHERD BLVD WINCHESTER TN 37398
- 2131 HILLSBORO BLVD MANCHESTER TN 37355
- 8000 HWY 100 NASHVILLE TN 37221
- 320 BIG MAC DRIVE COOKEVILLE TN 38506
- 395 W. JACKSON STREET COOKEVILLE TN 38501
- 719 SOUTH MOUNT JULIET RD. MOUNT JULIET TN 37122
- 102 LOWE’S DRIVE DICKSON TN 37055
- 638 S. CUMBERLAND STREET LEBANON TN 37087
- 915 BELL ROAD ANTIOCH TN 37013
- 447 HIGHWAY 109 N LEBANON TN 37090
- 580 VILLAGE GREEN DRIVE GALLATIN TN 37066
- 2241 MURFREESBORO PIKE NASHVILLE TN 37241
- 3872 TRENTON RD CLARKSVILLE TN 37040
- 2119 LOWES DR. CLARKSVILLE TN 37040
- 1694 FORT CAMPBELL BLVD CLARKSVILLE TN 37042
- 101 PALMER DRIVE SHELBYVILLE TN 37160
- 1902 CHARLOTTE AVENUE NASHVILLE TN 37203
- 1551 NASHVILLE RD FRANKLIN KY 42134
- 3509 TOM AUSTIN HIGHWAY SPRINGFIELD TN 37172
- 4882 PORT ROYAL RD. SPRING HILL TN 37174
- 800 HIGHWAY 76 WHITE HOUSE TN 37188
- 222 S. JAMES CAMPBELL BLVD. COLUMBIA TN 38401
- 2119.5 N LOCUST AVENUE LAWRENCEBURG TN 38464
- 511 N CHANCERY STREET MCMINNVILLE TN 37110
Offer is available on the following Nashville SC home gamedays:
- Sun, Feb. 25
- Sun, Mar. 10
- Sat, Mar. 16
- Sat, Mar. 30
- Sat, Apr. 6
- Sat, Apr. 27
- Sat, May 4
- Wed, May 15
- Sat, May 18
- Sat, Jun. 1
- Sat, Jun. 22
- Sat, Jun. 29
- Wed, Jul. 17
- Sat, Aug. 24
- Wed, Sept. 18
- Sat, Sept. 21
- Wed, Oct. 2
Source: Zaxby’s
