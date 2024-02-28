NSYNC’s Joey Fatone & Backstreet Boy’s AJ McLean to Perform at The Ryman

Two members of popular boy bands unite for one night in Nashville.

The Ryman just announced “A Legendary Night” featuring Joey Fatone (NSYNC) and AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys) on June 28th.

McLean shared on social media, “A Legendary Night Tour just got even better! – NEW DATES! Pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10 am est! Come back for the code and grab your tickets early before they sell out!”

Fatone added on social media, “A huge thank you to all of you who continue to support this crazy dream of ours…”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 1st at 10 am. Find tickets here.