Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $600 Million for Friday Drawing

February 28, 2024 – For just the eighth time in Mega Millions® history, the jackpot has surpassed $600 million! After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 6, 18, 26, 27 and 49, plus the gold Mega Ball 4 – the estimated jackpot for Friday, March 1, jumps to $607 million ($286.9 million cash). The top prize has been rolling since it was last won with two tickets in California on December 8.

One ticket, sold in Florida, matched the five white balls drawn February 27 to win the game’s second-tier prize of $1 million. It was one of a total of 1,017,837 winning tickets at all prize levels Tuesday night. Across the country, 27 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Six of those are worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 3X Tuesday night. The other 21 third-tier winning tickets take home the standard $10,000 each.

In this current jackpot run, there have been more than 15 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million. These include 26 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 17 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded five jackpots exceeding $1 billion – all in different states (Florida, South Carolina, Maine, Illinois and Michigan). Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

The top Mega Millions jackpots:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.602 billion 8/8/2023 1-FL $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $607 million (est) 3/1/2024 ? $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN