Kia Recalls Over 427K Telluride SUVs Due to Rollaway Risk

March 26, 2024 – All 2020-2023 model year and certain 2024 model year Telluride vehicles manufactured from January 9, 2019 through October 19, 2023 (427,407 units) have been recalled.

The SUVs may experience issues with the intermediate shaft and the right front driveshaft may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier. Over time, partial engagement can cause damage to the intermediate shaft splines. Damaged shaft splines may result in unintended vehicle movement while in Park if the parking brake is not engaged.

Description of the Safety Risk : Unintended vehicle movement increases the risk of a crash.

Description of the Cause : Partial engagement due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier.

Identification of Any Warning that can Occur : Grinding noise and/or reduced motive power.

All owners of the subject vehicles will be notified by first class mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Kia dealer. Kia dealers will install updated Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) software to automatically engage the EPB to prevent unintended vehicle movement when the gear shifter is in the “P” (Park) position and the engine is turned off, or when the vehicle is stopped in any gear shifter position and the driver’s door opens. [If, after installation of the EPB software, damage to the intermediate shaft is found, Kia will replace it.]

To prevent any unintended vehicle movement prior to completion of this recall, Kia advises vehicle owners to move the gear shifter in the “P” (Park) position and always manually engage the EPB prior to exiting the vehicle. Kia will reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred pursuant to Kia’s General Reimbursement Plan filed May 10, 2022.

The recall population was determined by a review of vehicle and supplier production records. The vehicles subject to this recall were not produced in VIN order. Customers seeking information about their specific vehicle will be referred to Kia’s Customer Care Center or their Kia dealer.