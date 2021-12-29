Jennifer Lynn Crawford Nichols, passed away suddenly in San Antonio, Texas of liver failure after battling both liver failure and stomach issues in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

Jennifer, daughter of Nancy C. Crawford and John E. Vawter, was born February 15, 1971, in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Fort Scott Community College in 1989.Jennifer was working as a caregiver before she passed. She loved working at Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. She had a loving relationship with her clients and will be missed greatly by them.

Jennifer enjoyed Harley motorcycles, rock music, leather jackets, cooking for herself and her family, and painting her nails. She was easily recognized by her wild hair, the bounce in her walk, and her contagious laugh. She was fiercely independent but loved her family unconditionally– especially her daughter.

Jennifer will be remembered by her daughter Anna Crawford Delfin and partner Ricky Stowe of Tullahoma, Tennessee and their children Jesus Delfin, Kai Thavorn, Lucille Crawford Delfin, Judith Stowe, Sunni Stowe, Dalton Stowe, and Audreyonna Stowe; Anna’s father David Winsworth of Nevada, Missouri; Jennifer’s mother Nancy C. Crawford of Truth of Consequences, New Mexico; her sisters Catherine F. Salmon of Independence, Missouri and Liz K. Zook of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and her brothers Chris M. Crawford of Somerville, Ohio and Wm. Brendan Grubbs of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Visitation will be Saturday 2:00PM until Celebration of life service at 4:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

