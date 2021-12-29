Manuel De Jesus Leiva Amaya, age 41, of San Vicente, El Salvador, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2021. He worked for Hennessy Industries in La Vergne.

Manuel is survived by his Wife; Ana Martinez, his oldest son Erick Leiva, his two daughters Kayry and Amy Leiva, his mother Telma Leiva, his siblings Wilfredo Cañas, Reina de Arias,Alex Leiva Guillermo Leiva Lorena Leiva Armando Leiva

He was a great person who always helped others and was very wise. He was a great son, husband, father, brother and friend. He enjoyed working on his projects around the house. Always was working and still managed time to spend time with the family. Every first Saturday of the month we would attend Cars and Coffee local meet as a family. His biggest dream and motivation was to visit his country again with the entire family.

He always gave out the best advice even if he didn’t know you. He always wanted the best for everyone. He never said no if someone came to him seeking for help, he always was there to lend a helping hand.

My father was always making jokes and always was smiling. We had the best father and son bond. Since I was little I would always be with him. If it was going to go test drive a car or go to Home Depot to buy more material. He taught me a lot of financial and life lessons that I will never forget. I love you dad and you will always be in our hearts– Erick Leiva

Those special memories we shared dad will always bring a smile. All the love and joy you brought will be remembered always. Your unconditional love is my guidance and though I cannot see you physically I know you’re always by my side. – Kayry Leiva

I thank god for the life of my brother, I will always remember him as my greatest example to follow. –Armando Leiva

Visitation will be Thursday starting at 7:00 p.m. at Iglesia De Dios Roca Firme. Burial will take place in Mapleview Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.

Manuel De Jesus Leiva Amaya, 42 años, de San Vicente, El Salvador, falleció el miércoles 23 de diciembre de 2021. Trabajó para Hennessy Industries en La Vergne.

A Manuel le sobrevive su esposa; Ana Martinez, su hijo mayor Erick Leiva, sus dos hijas Kayry y Amy Leiva, su madre Telma Leiva, sus hermanos Wilfredo Cañas, Reina de Arias Alex Leiva Guillermo Leiva

Lorena Leiva Armando Leiva Era una gran persona que siempre ayudaba a los demás y era muy sabio. Fue un gran hijo, esposo, padre, hermano y amigo. Disfrutaba trabajando en sus proyectos en la casa. Siempre estaba trabajando y todavía tenía tiempo para pasar tiempo con la familia. Cada primer sábado del mes asistíamos a la reunión local de Cars and Coffee en familia. Su sueño mejor y motivación fue volver y visitar su pais consu familia.

Siempre daba los mejores consejos incluso si no te conocía. Siempre quiso lo mejor para todos. Nunca dijo que no si alguien llegava a él en busca de ayuda, siempre estaba allí para ayudarlo.

Mi padre siempre hacía bromas y siempre sonreía. Teníamos la mejor conexión entre padre y hijo.

Desde pequeño siempre andaba con él. Si iba a hacer una prueba de manejo en un carro o ir a Home

Depot para comprar más material. Me enseñó muchas lecciones financieras y de vida que nunca olvidaré. Te amo papá y siempre estarás en nuestros corazones – Erick Leiva

Esos recuerdos especiales que compartimos papá siempre traerán una sonrisa. Todo el amor y la alegría que trajiste serán recordados para siempre. Tu amor incondicional es mi guía y, aunque no puedo verte físicamente, sé que siempre estás a mi lado. – Kayry Leiva

Agredezco a dios por la vida de mi hermano, siempre lo recordare como mi mayor ejemplo de seguir. –Armando Leiva

El velorio será el jueves a partir de las 7:00 p.m. en Iglesia De Dios Roca Firme. El entierro se llevará a cabo en el cementerio de Mapleview a las 10:00.

www.woodfinchapel.com