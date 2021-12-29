The National Weather Service (NWS) wants everyone to be weather-aware Wednesday night as severe storms move into the area.
As of 5:25pm, some portions of Middle Tennessee have been given the all clear but portions of Rutherford County are still at risk.
Following this week’s storms, we may see some snow showers.
What to Know:
- The peak times for severe weather are until 10pm Wednesday night.
- The primary hazards are straight-line winds, an isolated tornado or two, and localized flash flooding.
- There is another potential for severe storms with the next actual cold frontal passage Friday night and Saturday, and perhaps into Saturday evening.
- Precipitation may end as snow late Saturday night and into Sunday, but it doesn’t appear that we’ll experience any meaningful accumulation.
- Rainfall totals from tonight through Sunday will average 2-3″ across Middle Tennessee.
- There will be a dramatic temperature drop from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning. Temperatures will go from the upper 60’s/low 70’s on Saturday afternoon to upper teens/low 20’s by Monday morning. That’s about a 50° drop in 36 hours.