Here’s What to Know About the St. Jude Rock n Roll Marathon Nashville

The St. Jude Rock n Roll Running Series marathon in Nashville takes place on Saturday, April 22nd. Here’s what you need to know about the race.

Race Info

The race start returns to 8th and Broadway with the finish line at Nissan Stadium. Participants will pass numerous landmarks including Broadway Honky Tonks, Music Row, 12 South and Bicentennial Capitol Mall. The course will lead participants past the Schermerhorn Symphony, Music City Center and the Musica Roundabout before finishing outside of Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. *One change this year-The course will run up to Metro Center and return back downtown on the Cumberland River Greenway into the Sounds Stadium.

Events

-26.2-mile foot race and wheelchair race

-13.1-mile foot race and wheelchair race

-10k foot race

-5k foot race

-6.15 Mile

-1 Mile

-KiDS Rock

-Doggie Dash

-2-day race exhibition and packet pick up.

View Courses here.

Register here.

Entertainment

-Live Music at the Expo

-25+ bands along the course

-Finish line bands and Runaway June as Encore Entertainment Headliner

Schedule of Events

The 2023 St . Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Rock Running Series Nashville Expo will be held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201.

THURSDAY, April 20

Race Packet Pickup, Noon– 7 p.m., Nashville Municipal Auditorium

FRIDAY, April 21

Race Packet Pickup 10 a.m-7p.m., Nashville Municipal Auditorium FRIDAY, April 21

6:00 p.m. –St. Jude Heroes Pasta Party -Open to those running for the benefiting charity. St. Jude Heroes will be recognized for their fundraising achievements and treated to entertainment by singer-songwriters during this private event. SATURDAY, April 22 – RACE DAY

5k and 10k at 6:30am – 8th & Demonbreun

Marathon & ½ Marathon at 7:20 a.m.- 8th & Broadway

SUNDAY, April 23

KiDS Rock Race at Nissan Stadium

-Distances:

12pm Doggie Dash

12:30pm 1 mile adult

1:00pm KiDS ROCK

-DJ Pete performing