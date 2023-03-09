Here’s What to Know About the St. Jude Rock n Roll Marathon Nashville

The St. Jude Rock n Roll Running Series marathon in Nashville takes place on Saturday, April 22nd. Here’s what you need to know about the race.
Race Info
The race start returns to 8th and Broadway with the finish line at Nissan Stadium. Participants will pass numerous landmarks including Broadway Honky Tonks, Music Row, 12 South and Bicentennial Capitol Mall. The course will lead participants past the Schermerhorn Symphony, Music City Center and the Musica Roundabout before finishing outside of Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. *One change this year-The course will run up to Metro Center and return back downtown on the Cumberland River Greenway into the Sounds Stadium.
Events
-26.2-mile foot race and wheelchair race
-13.1-mile foot race and wheelchair race
-10k foot race
-5k foot race
-6.15 Mile
-1 Mile
-KiDS Rock
-Doggie Dash
-2-day race exhibition and packet pick up.
Entertainment
-Live Music at the Expo
-25+ bands along the course
-Finish line bands and Runaway June as Encore Entertainment Headliner
The 2023 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Rock Running Series Nashville Expo will be held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201.
Race Packet Pickup, Noon– 7 p.m., Nashville Municipal Auditorium
FRIDAY, April 21
Race Packet Pickup 10 a.m-7p.m., Nashville Municipal Auditorium
FRIDAY, April 21
6:00 p.m. –St. Jude Heroes Pasta Party -Open to those running for the benefiting charity.
St. Jude Heroes will be recognized for their fundraising achievements and treated to entertainment by singer-songwriters during this private event.
SATURDAY, April 22 – RACE DAY
5k and 10k at 6:30am – 8th & Demonbreun
Marathon & ½ Marathon at 7:20 a.m.- 8th & Broadway
KiDS Rock Race at Nissan Stadium
-Distances:
12pm Doggie Dash
12:30pm 1 mile adult
1:00pm KiDS ROCK
-DJ Pete performing
For 11 events, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is the official benefiting charity partner of the St. Jude Rock ‘n‘ Roll Running Series. It’s because of the generous support of the Nashville community, people across the region and country that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continues to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. For more information, visit www.stjude.org.