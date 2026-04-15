Matthew and Gunnar Nelson to Perform at Harken Hall

Multiplatinum recording artists Matthew and Gunnar NELSON are performing atHarken Hall May 30 at 7:00 p.m. The twin brothers behind the iconic music group NELSON, embody the enduring legacy of America’s most extraordinary show business family. Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill are the opening act.

Born into the iconic Nelson family, whose matriarch and patriarch were none other than actress Harriet Nelson and band leader Ozzie Nelson, Matthew and Gunnar were destined for greatness. Their father, the legendary Ricky Nelson, rose to prominence as one of the most influential rock artists of the ’50s and ’60s, selling more than 100 million albums and earning a well-deserved place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

As the seventh generation of entertainers, Matthew and Gunnar continue the traditions of excellence and integrity that have characterized their family for more than 120 years. From the moment they burst onto the scene with their self-penned debut album, “After The Rain,” Matthew and Gunnar Nelson captivated audiences with their striking good looks and trademark long blonde hair.

However, it was their exceptional songwriting and commercially savvy rock sound that catapulted them to stardom, solidifying their status as third-generation torchbearers of the Nelson family legacy. In a remarkable achievement, their hit single “(I Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection” secured Nelsons’ place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the only family in history to achieve number one record status in three successive generations.

The NELSON sound blends a unique blend of rock attitude, pop hooks, country lyrics and brother harmonies that have resonated with audiences globally for three decades.

Front Floor Seating $30; Loveseats $200 for two; Suites $480 for eight. Tickets for the May 30 concert are now on sale and can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/.

Complimentary parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information call (615) 326-1369.

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