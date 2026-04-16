Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for April 16, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from April 10 through April 16, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local health inspection scores, here’s what’s happening in the world of food and drink in Middle Tennessee and beyond.

Krispy Kreme Strawberry Original Glazed Doughnuts Return for Limited 4-Day Run Krispy Kreme brings back its Strawberry Original Glazed doughnuts for just four days, April 16-19, with a dozen available for $5 when you buy any dozen. Published: April 16, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 15, 2026 These Rutherford County food establishments earned a perfect score of 100 during health inspections conducted April 8-15, 2026. Published: April 15, 2026 – Read more

Taco Bell Introduces Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries Taco Bell launches limited-time Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries on April 16, marking its first-ever Datil Pepper hot sauce collab priced at $5.49. Published: April 15, 2026 – Read more

Smyrna Mexican Restaurant Scores 70, Follow-Up Inspection Required El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant in Smyrna scored a 70 on April 10 with 13 violations cited and 5 lbs of food embargoed; a follow-up inspection is required. Published: April 15, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 15, 2026 The lowest food service health inspection scores in Rutherford County for April 8-15, 2026, include El Pueblo at 70, Clarkes Kitchen Mobile at 76, and Cheddars at 82. Published: April 15, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County April 15, 2026 Full health inspection scores for Rutherford County covering April 8-15, 2026, with results from dozens of local food service establishments across the area. Published: April 15, 2026 – Read more

Marco’s Pizza Magnifico Line Now Available Starting at $12.99 Marco’s Pizza offers large Magnifico pizzas starting at $12.99 using promo code GETMAG1, featuring five varieties built on fresh daily dough with three signature cheeses. Published: April 14, 2026 – Read more

Subway Offering 1,040 Free Footlong “Refunds” for Tax Day 2026 Subway gives 1,040 Sub Club members a free Footlong on April 15 using code FLBOGO, plus a BOGO free Footlong deal for all members through April 28. Published: April 14, 2026 – Read more

Gaylord Opryland Announces Opening of Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom Gaylord Opryland’s new two-level Foundry Fieldhouse sports bar is now open, seating 707 with 14 TVs, 16 beers on tap, and a scratch kitchen menu. Published: April 14, 2026 – Read more

Red Robin’s New Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders Are Coming April 20 Red Robin launches Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders on King’s Hawaiian rolls April 20, with a one-day $20 Sky-High Towering Trio dine-in deal. Published: April 14, 2026 – Read more

Domino’s Launches New Slice Sauce With Free Offer Domino’s debuts Slice Sauce, its first pizza-specific dipping sauce, free with online orders of Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza through June 14. Published: April 14, 2026 – Read more

Chipotle Rewards Gets a Major Upgrade With Free Food, More Ways to Redeem Chipotle’s revamped “Rewards on Repeat” program launches April 13 with monthly free food drops, a customizable birthday reward, and lower redemption thresholds. Published: April 14, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme Offers Free Dozen on Tax Day 2026 Krispy Kreme gives customers a free Original Glazed dozen with any dozen purchase at regular price on April 15 only; use code TAXBREAK for online orders. Published: April 13, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 18, 2026 Crumbl’s rotating menu for April 13-18, 2026, features a new Confetti Cake Batter Cheesecake alongside Cookies & Cream Milkshake, Chocolate Cupcake, and Sugar Cookie varieties. Published: April 13, 2026 – Read more

Jimmy John’s Dream Rotation Menu Is Here Just in Time for 4/20 Jimmy John’s launches its 4/20-themed Dream Rotation Menu April 13-26, with daily deals building toward a BOGO free Dream Rotation Meal on April 20. Published: April 13, 2026 – Read more

Nothing Bundt Cakes Debuts Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl and Banana with NUTELLA Nothing Bundt Cakes brings back Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl starting April 13 and debuts a new Banana with NUTELLA flavor arriving in May at bakeries nationwide. Published: April 12, 2026 – Read more

Burger King Hiring up to 60,000 Team Members Across U.S. Restaurants Burger King has launched a nationwide hiring push seeking up to 60,000 new team members across its nearly 6,500 U.S. restaurants, from entry-level to management. Published: April 11, 2026 – Read more

Panera Bread Launches All-New Salad Stuffers Panera Bread rolls out Salad Stuffers nationwide — premium salads served inside a fresh Italian Stuffer Roll, available as a Steakhouse or Santa Fe variety. Published: April 10, 2026 – Read more

Taco Bell’s Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets Are Here Taco Bell launches Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets on April 16, coating its tortilla chip-breaded nuggets in a dry Diablo Sauce seasoning for 5- or 10-piece orders. Published: April 10, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

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