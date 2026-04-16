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Home MTSU-blue-raiders MTSU to Host Drug-Vape Take-Back on April 23

MTSU to Host Drug-Vape Take-Back on April 23

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The partnership between Middle Tennessee State University Campus Police and Campus Pharmacy continues with the fall drug and vape take-back event on campus in Murfreesboro, Tenn., set for 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 23, near the pharmacy drive-thru adjacent to Campus Recreation Center, 1848 Blue Raider Drive. The event is part of a national drive held twice each year and coincides with the university’s Earth Month observances throughout April. (MTSU file photo by Andy Heidt)

In conjunction with eco-conscious events happening throughout April for Earth Month, Middle Tennessee State University Campus Pharmacy, University Police and MTSU Health Promotion will hold their biannual MTSU Drug-Vape Take-Back from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

Students, faculty, staff and the general public will be able to drive-thru or walk up to dispose of their substances in the Health, Wellness and Recreation Center parking lot, 1848 Blue Raider Drive.

“The purpose is to dispose of the medications/vapes in an appropriate manner without them going into our landfills and water supplies,” said Tabby Ragland, director of the MTSU Campus Pharmacy.

Expired, unused and unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines will be accepted. Other items eligible for disposal include supplements, vet medications, and empty vaping devices. Event organizers ask that medications are bagged and in original containers if possible.
For prescription medications, remove or conceal any personal information on the labels before turning them in.

“However, we cannot accept sharps or liquids,” Ragland said.

This event is hosted as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s national initiative aimed at providing a safe, convenient and environmentally responsible way to dispose of unneeded medications while also educating about the abuse of prescription drugs.

“We measure what we receive in pounds of medication and in number of vapes. We have been participating in this event for several years and have received between 32 and 133 pounds each time we host a collection drive,” Ragland said.

For more information, contact Ragland at 615-494-8888 or email [email protected].

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