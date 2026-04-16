Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

Butterfly Festival

Saturday, April 11, 2:00–6:00 PM

Williamson Family Farm

3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

The 2nd Annual Butterfly Festival returns to Murfreesboro with a day full of family-friendly fun and nature-inspired activities. Guests can enjoy unique shopping vendors, live butterfly encounters, and a festive atmosphere celebrating the beauty of spring. Parking is $10 cash.

Tennessee RV SuperShow

Friday, April 17–Sunday, April 19, 9:00 AM–7:00 PM (Sunday 11:00 AM–5:00 PM)

Camping World

1005 Beasie Rd, Murfreesboro, TN

The Tennessee RV SuperShow is coming to Murfreesboro with special show pricing on a wide selection of new and used RVs. Guests can explore the latest models, take advantage of limited-time deals, enjoy onsite activities, and enter for a chance to win a new RV. Learn more here

Run To Read Fun Run

Saturday, April 18, 9:00–11:00 AM

J.J. McWilliams Old Rock School Park (Behind Smyrna Public Library)

400 Enon Springs Rd W, Smyrna, TN 37167

Friends of Smyrna Library hosts its 4th Annual Run To Read Fun Run to kick off National Library Week. This free, family-friendly event features prizes for the most laps along with games, snacks, books, and plenty of fun for all ages. Participants might even spot a dinosaur along the way. Preregistration is encouraged. Learn more here

Smyrna FFA Greenhouse Sale

Saturday, April 18, 8:00 AM–12:00 PM

Smyrna High School (Behind the School by the Baseball Fields)

100 Bulldog Drive, Smyrna, TN

Support local students at Smyrna FFA’s annual greenhouse sale, featuring a variety of flowers, perennials, and vegetable seedlings grown by students throughout the year. Proceeds go directly back to supporting student programs in the community. Cash, check, and phone payments (with a small fee) are accepted.

Monster Jam

Saturday, April 18, 10:30 am

Nissan Stadium

1 Titans Way, Nashville

Experience the excitement of Monster Jam at Nissan Stadium with a day full of high-flying action and family fun. Watch massive 12,000-pound trucks perform incredible stunts, race for speed, and compete in skill challenges. With world-class drivers, jaw-dropping tricks, and nonstop energy, this event delivers an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Learn more here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email