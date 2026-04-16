The Cab Brings Tour to Brooklyn Bowl

Pop-rock band The Cab – who are releasing their highly anticipated new studio album, Chasing Crowns, on April 24th – will bring their Back From The Dead Tour to Nashville on Wednesday, June 17 at Brooklyn Bowl with special guests Paradise Fears and CARR. The 24-date cross-country tour will be the band’s first headlining outing in over a decade. Tickets are on sale now –find tickets here.

Marking their first full-length album in 15 years and third in their catalog, Chasing Crowns represents the full return of the beloved Las Vegas-born quintet whose comeback initiated in late 2025. The 18-track independent collection – available digitally and on vinyl – features their recent singles “Locked and Loaded” and “Back From The Dead” as well as the four songs released last fall on their Road To Reign: A Prelude EP.

Chasing Crowns represents a significant new chapter for The Cab. Written over the past decade, the album captures their evolution (both personally and musically) and time away, while providing snapshots of different moments in the lives of the band’s members. The idea is that all of the things we chase in life (the crown, the jewels, the success) don’t matter in the end; what matters is how you make people feel. That sense of reflection runs throughout the album, inspired by the Japanese philosophy of Kintsugi – the art of repairing broken pottery with gold, where cracks are not hidden but illuminated as part of the story – as reflected on the cover art.

Known for their anthemic songwriting, arena-ready hooks, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in alternative music, The Cab – Alex DeLeon (vocals), Alex Marshall (guitar, keys), Dave Briggs (drums), Joey Thunder (bass) and Chantry Johnson (guitar) – made their triumphant return in 2025 after more than 10 years away.

More Entertainment News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email