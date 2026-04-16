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Home Weather 4/16/26: Overcast Conditions with Highs of 83 and Lows of 63, Current...

4/16/26: Overcast Conditions with Highs of 83 and Lows of 63, Current Temp 82, Winds Up to 13 mph, No Precipitation

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 82.2°F with winds out of the north-northwest at 12.8 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far, and the skies are overcast.

Today’s high is expected to reach 83.7°F, with a low of 63.5°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts up to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation stands at 28%, but no rain has been recorded to date.

For tonight, expect a low of 67.1°F with clear skies anticipated. Winds will remain steady, with gusts reaching up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation for the evening remains at 28%, although no rain is expected.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
64°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
28% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
7:19pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 84°F 64°F Overcast
Friday 86°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 49°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 71°F 44°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 52°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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