4/16/26: Overcast Conditions with Highs of 83 and Lows of 63, Current Temp 82, Winds Up to 13 mph, No Precipitation

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 82.2°F with winds out of the north-northwest at 12.8 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far, and the skies are overcast.
Today’s high is expected to reach 83.7°F, with a low of 63.5°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts up to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation stands at 28%, but no rain has been recorded to date.
For tonight, expect a low of 67.1°F with clear skies anticipated. Winds will remain steady, with gusts reaching up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation for the evening remains at 28%, although no rain is expected.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|84°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|86°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|63°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|71°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
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