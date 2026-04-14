Chris Knight to Perform at Harken Hall

After more than 28 years on the road and nine studio albums deep, Chris Knight remains one of America’s most uncompromising and respected singer-songwriters. On June 27 at 7:00 p.m., the Kentucky native brings his brutally honest songwriting and backwoods-bred blend of folk, country, and rock to Harken Hall for a night of raw storytelling and unforgettable live performance.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri and raised in the coal country of Slaughters, Kentucky, Knight built his career on songs that chronicle rural lives, hard truths, and the quiet resilience of small-town America. From early standouts like A Pretty Good Guy and The Jealous Kind to the electric-edged Almost Daylight, fan favorites such as “It Ain’t Easy Being Me,” “Carla Came Home,” and “Everybody’s Lonely Now” showcase the emotional weight that has earned praise from The New York Times and USA Today alike.

Knight’s music has always lived outside the mainstream, and the stage is where it resonates most. With a weathered voice, sharp pen, and unwavering belief in every word he sings, he connects with audiences one show at a time. As Knight himself says, “If I can’t believe myself, I won’t sing the song.”

Front Floor Seating $30 ($35 day of show); Loveseats $80 for two ($100 day of show); Suites $440 for eight ($480 day of show). Tickets for the June 27 concert are now on sale and can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/.

Complimentary parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information call (615) 326-1369.

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