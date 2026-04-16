La Vergne in D2 Drought Status

Rutherford County has moved into a D2 (Severe Drought) stage under the City of La Vergne’s drought management plan, prompting a request for voluntary water reductions.

D2 conditions indicate declining water levels and increasing demand on the system. Residents are asked to reduce water use voluntarily, with a goal of lowering peak demand by 10 percent per day. City staff continue to monitor conditions daily.

Non-essential water uses include:

Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, patios, or other paved surfaces

Filling or refilling swimming pools

Noncommercial washing of vehicles, trailers, or boats

Use of water from fire hydrants, except for firefighting or authorized City use

Watering lawns, gardens, landscaped areas, trees, shrubs, or other plants

Watering recreational fields using potable water

Use of water for dust control or compaction during construction

If conditions worsen, the City may move to additional stages within the drought management plan. These stages include:

Phase 0 (D0) – Normal Conditions : No restrictions; water supply remains stable.

: No restrictions; water supply remains stable. Phase 1 (D1) – Moderate / Drought Alert : No restrictions; conditions are monitored.

: No restrictions; conditions are monitored. Phase 2 (D2) – Severe : Voluntary water reductions requested.

: Voluntary water reductions requested. Phase 3 (D3) – Extreme : Mandatory water restrictions in effect.

: Mandatory water restrictions in effect. Phase 4 (D4) – Exceptional: Emergency water management measures implemented.

View the full drought management plan online, including all stages and response measures.

The City will continue to monitor conditions closely and take appropriate action as needed. Updates will be shared on the City of La Vergne website, Channel 3, and official social media platforms.

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