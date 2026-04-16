Rutherford County’s Earth Day Celebration Returns Saturday, April 18

Bring the whole family and join Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) this Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Murfreesboro’s historic downtown square for Rutherford County’s Earth Day Celebration. This annual event aims to educate and mobilize the community into action with this year’s theme, “Go Green, Breathe Clean,” underscoring the importance of protecting and improving the air quality we all share.

“Every year, I’m encouraged to see the families and community members who come out to enjoy the festivities and prioritize the environment,” said Amy Byers, 2026 Earth Day Celebration committee chair and MTE’s marketing and public relations coordinator. “The event is free and fun for all ages, so we hope you will join us this year.”

MTE will have booths with information about the TreeWise and ProSolar programs, energy efficiency, member service and more, along with the EV Car Club and the EnergyHub trailer. The vegetation management team will be giving away 1,000 redbud saplings, and MTE’s senior leadership team and board members will be present to engage with the community and answer any questions members may have.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center are partnering to offer a free Kids Zone. The Kids Zone is geared for children of all ages and will feature an inflatable, yard games and hands-on activities. There will also be a scavenger hunt for all ages; everyone who completes the scavenger hunt will be entered into a drawing to win one of several great prizes.

The entertainment lineup includes Steel De Boro at 10 a.m., Everybody Drum Some at 11 a.m., the MTSU Salsa Band at noon and QuarterLife at 1 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and food provided by MTE, Lewis Bake Shop and Kroger. Rutherford County Solid Waste, Murfreesboro Water Resources, MTE and the Stones River Watershed Association will give away 400 tote bags, available at MTE’s member services booth while supplies last.

In addition to exploring Earth-conscious booths hosted by local organizations and craft vendors selling local and organic products, attendees can visit the Rutherford County Library System Bookmobile. Students from Blackman High School’s FFA organizations will be selling plants. To learn more about participating booths, visit facebook.com/RCEarthDay.

The 2026 Earth Day Celebration Poster Contest winners will be announced at 11:45 a.m., and the winning posters will be on display at the event. Students were asked to design a poster demonstrating this year’s theme. The contest is sponsored by Murfreesboro Water Resources, Rutherford County Solid Waste, Consolidated Utility District and MTE.

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As a zero-waste and free event, we are committed to reducing waste while maintaining a high-quality experience for all attendees. This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors: Middle Tennessee Electric, Rutherford County Solid Waste, Murfreesboro Water Resources, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Davey Tree Expert Company, Recycle Rutherford, the Stones River Watershed Association, City eWaste, Waste Management and Clark Iron & Metal. In the event of rain, the celebration will be relocated to Patterson Park (521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) in Murfreesboro. For more details, please visit RCEarthDay.com.

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