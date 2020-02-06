‪The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male who entered the Regions Bank branch located at 5021 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, Tennessee, on January 24, 2020, at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The unknown male passed a robbery demand note to one of the tellers and fled the scene in a light-colored Maxima. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall, with a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at (615) 232-7500. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

