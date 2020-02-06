‪On February 4, 2020 the La Vergne Police Narcotics unit executed a Narcotic search warrant in the 1300 block of Tonya Dr.

The search warrant yielded approximately 3 ounces of Heroin, drug paraphernalia, and an illegal AK47 pistol. The suspect identified as Aaron Keith Ross (36 years old) was arrested and charged with Felony possession of Heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Aaron Ross has 3 prior felony convictions for sale of Heroin and other drugs along with aggravated assault and weapon possession charges. Arrest warrants were obtained for Alysha Marie Parker (34 years old) for Felony possession of Heroin and drug paraphernalia.

