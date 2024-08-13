Don’t Miss the Drive-In Laser Light Show in Franklin

A new type of entertainment show will head to Franklin this fall.

Drive-in Laser Light show will take place on Friday, October 12, and Saturday, October 13th, at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin.

Here are a few things to know about the experience.

More than 20 high-powered lasers will paint the night sky with a symphony of vibrant colors and dazzling patterns. Let the visual symphony captivate your imagination and create memories to last a lifetime.

Enjoy a state-of-the-art concert sound system that delivers a heart-thumping audio experience. From chart-topping hits to beloved classics, our curated playlist will keep you grooving all night long.

Don’t worry about dinner; food trucks will be at the event.

It’s a drive-in experience so you don’t have to get out of your car.

There are two shows each evening. The Pop Hits Laser Show: at 7 PM. A compilation of Current and Classic Popular Hits. The Classic Rock Hits Laser Show: at 8:30 PM Both nights. A compilation of Classic Rock Hits!

Ticket prices are based per car, find tickets here.

