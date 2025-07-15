Chick-fil-A Launches Code Moo Game for Free Food

It’s back! Free food at Chick-fil-A through its Code Moo digital game.

Code Moo is back in the Chick-fil-A® App, this time with three weeks of new digital missions. Each Tuesday, Chick-fil-A One® Members can team up with the beloved bovines Daisy, Sarge, and Carrots to sneak into Circus Burger Headquarters and take on their longtime rival.

Guests can complete each mission to unlock a tasty food reward, including:

Medium Waffle Fries

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

5-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets

New missions launch every Tuesday in the Chick-fil-A App July 15 through August 4.

“The Cows have been a much-loved part of Chick-fil-A’s story for nearly 30 years, and we enjoy finding new ways to celebrate them along with our Guests,” shared Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy at Chick-fil-A on their website. “This year, we’re inviting fans to experience the Cows in fun, new ways, from digital games to short films, podcasts and limited-time merch – it’s a summer celebration with something for all ages.”

To learn more about the Chick-fil-A Cows and how you can help the herd this summer, visit https://www.chick-fil-a.com/code-moo. No food rewards will be available on the Chick-fil-A Play App*.

